'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' trailer: Keanu Reeves brings franchise anti-hero Shadow to life

Published - August 28, 2024 11:49 am IST

The new instalment follows the events of the second film, which follows Dr. Robotnik finding a new path to challenge Sonic by creating Shadow

PTI

A still from ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ | Photo Credit: YouTube/ Sonic the Hedgehog

The anticipation for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has reached new heights with the release of its first trailer, which introduces Keanu Reeves as the latest antagonist from the beloved video game franchise. The trailer has been released on Paramount Pictures' official YouTube channel and official Instagram handle. Reeves voices Shadow, a character known for his dark and edgy persona, who was first introduced in 2001's Sonic Adventure 2 as a rival to Sonic.

Idris Elba on working with Keanu Reeves in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’: Destined to make something together

The trailer showcases Shadow as a complex foil to Sonic, with the narrator explaining, "Shadow's story began a lot like yours, Sonic, but where you found family and friends, Shadow found only pain and loss."

Paramount first unveiled footage of this thrid outing in the franchise at CinemaCon in April, offering a glimpse into the film's plot. The new instalment follows the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which left Dr. Robotnik AKA Dr. Eggman, portrayed by Jim Carrey, in a state of depression and disarray. However, he finds a new path to challenge Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz, by creating Shadow.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ movie review: A (super) fast, fun and jolly road trip

The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise made a significant impact with its debut in 2020, surpassing expectations with a global gross of $404 million. Both films were directed by Jeff Fowler, who returns for the third instalment.

In addition to Schwartz reprising his role as Sonic, James Marsden returns as Tom Wachowski, Sonic's human ally. Reeves' portrayal of Shadow follows Idris Elba's role as Knuckles in the 2022 sequel, who also features prominently in the Paramount+ series Knuckles, alongside Adam Pally.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is slated for release in theatres on December 20, 2024.

