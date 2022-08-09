‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ release date out; ‘Smurfs’ movie pushed to 2025

A still from ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ | Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will release on December 20, 2024, while the untitled Smurfs animated musical will now release on February 14, 2025

Hollywood studio Paramount Pictures has announced that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will release on December 20, 2024. Meanwhile, the untitled Smurfs animated musical, which was supposed to release on the above date, will now release on February 14, 2025.

With this, Sonic will compete against James Cameron’s Avatar 3 in the theatres.

Based on the video game franchise from Sega, the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise launched in 2020. The first film followed a small-town police officer helping the blue hedgehog contend with Dr Robotnik, an evil genius looking to make him the subject of his experiments.

The first film was written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller and was directed by Jeff Fowler. The film grossed over USD 319.7M worldwide. The sequel film was released earlier this year in April and grossed over USD 400M worldwide.