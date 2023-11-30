HamberMenu
‘Sonic The Hedgehog 3’ begins production; first look teases Shadow the Hedgehog

‘Sonic The Hedgehog 3’ will release in theatres on December 20, 2024

November 30, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 3’; first-look teasing Shadow the Hedgehog

A still from ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 3’; first-look teasing Shadow the Hedgehog | Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures

The third instalment of Sonic The Hedgehog is now in production, the makers announced today with a first look teasing Shadow The Hedgehog.

Based on the video game franchise from Sega, the Sonic The Hedgehog franchise launched in 2020. The first film followed a small-town police officer helping the blue hedgehog contend with Dr Robotnik, an evil genius looking to make him the subject of his experiments.

Notably, the credit scene in Sonic The Hedgehog 2 showed a quick glimpse at Shadow the Hedgehog, another super-powered hedgehog like Sonic. According to reports, the new film will have a storyline based on the game, Sonic Adventure 2.

The first film was written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller and was directed by Jeff Fowler. The film grossed over USD 319.7M worldwide. The sequel film was released earlier this year in April and grossed over USD 400M worldwide.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 will release in theatres on December 20, 2024

