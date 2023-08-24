Sonia Agarwal’s next is a horror drama

August 24, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST

Sonia Agarwal’s next is a horror film titled 7/G. The film is directed by Haroon Rasheed. Smruthi Venkat plays an important role in the film.

The title seems inspired from Sonia’s hit film The 7/G Rainbow Colony, directed by Selvaraghavan. Director Haroon is awaiting the release of his film Web, starring Natty and Shilpa Manjunath.

Sidharth Vipin is the music director for the film. The film also stars Roshan Basheer and Subramania Siva. Haroon is bankrolling the film under the banner Haroon’s Dream House.