ADVERTISEMENT

Sonia Agarwal’s next is a horror drama titled ‘7/G’

August 24, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST

The Tamil film is directed and produced by Haroon Rasheed, who recently made ‘Web’ starring Natty

The Hindu Bureau

Sonia Agarwal | Photo Credit: K V Srinivasan

Sonia Agarwal’s next is a horror film titled 7/G. The film is directed by Haroon Rasheed. Smruthi Venkat plays an important role in the film.

ALSO READ
Mari Selvaraj to helm Sony LIV’s ‘SOS - Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai’ series

The title seems inspired from Sonia’s hit film The 7/G Rainbow Colony, directed by Selvaraghavan. Director Haroon is awaiting the release of his film Web, starring Natty and Shilpa Manjunath.

Sidharth Vipin is the music director for the film. The film also stars Roshan Basheer and Subramania Siva. Haroon is bankrolling the film under the banner Haroon’s Dream House.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US