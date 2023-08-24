HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sonia Agarwal’s next is a horror drama titled ‘7/G’

The Tamil film is directed and produced by Haroon Rasheed, who recently made ‘Web’ starring Natty

August 24, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sonia Agarwal

Sonia Agarwal | Photo Credit: K V Srinivasan

Sonia Agarwal’s next is a horror film titled 7/G. The film is directed by Haroon Rasheed. Smruthi Venkat plays an important role in the film.

ALSO READ
Mari Selvaraj to helm Sony LIV’s ‘SOS - Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai’ series

The title seems inspired from Sonia’s hit film The 7/G Rainbow Colony, directed by Selvaraghavan. Director Haroon is awaiting the release of his film Web, starring Natty and Shilpa Manjunath.

Sidharth Vipin is the music director for the film. The film also stars Roshan Basheer and Subramania Siva. Haroon is bankrolling the film under the banner Haroon’s Dream House.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.