ADVERTISEMENT

Song Kang-ho’s ‘Uncle Samsik’ gets a Disney+ release date

April 02, 2024 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST

The renowned ‘Parasite’ actor will mark his TV debut with the upcoming political drama series

The Hindu Bureau

Song Kang-ho | Photo Credit: @neonrated/X

Disney+ has announced the release date for its new Korean political drama series, Uncle Samsik, featuring Song Kang-ho in his television debut. The show will premiere with five episodes on May 15, exclusively on Disney+ globally. Following the debut, episodes will be released in pairs weekly until the three-part season finale on June 19.

‘Doctor Slump’ K-Drama review: Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik shine in a show about friendship, love, and healing

Directed by Shin Yeon-shick, Uncle Samsik is set in 1960s Korea, following Kim San, an idealist aiming to boost his country’s prosperity. He teams up with Pak Doochill, played by Song Kang-ho, a crafty fixer willing to do whatever it takes to help him achieve his goals.

The Memories of Murder star’s involvement is a notable milestone for Disney in South Korea, given his status as one of the nation’s most respected actors. Best known for his roles in films by Korean directors like Bong Joon-ho and Park Chan-wook, Song’s transition to television looks like an engaging new venture for the veteran actor.

Kate Winslet interview: On raising hell with ‘The Regime’ and more
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US