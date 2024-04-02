GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Song Kang-ho’s ‘Uncle Samsik’ gets a Disney+ release date

The renowned ‘Parasite’ actor will mark his TV debut with the upcoming political drama series

April 02, 2024 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Song Kang-ho

Song Kang-ho | Photo Credit: @neonrated/X

Disney+ has announced the release date for its new Korean political drama series, Uncle Samsik, featuring Song Kang-ho in his television debut. The show will premiere with five episodes on May 15, exclusively on Disney+ globally. Following the debut, episodes will be released in pairs weekly until the three-part season finale on June 19.

Directed by Shin Yeon-shick, Uncle Samsik is set in 1960s Korea, following Kim San, an idealist aiming to boost his country’s prosperity. He teams up with Pak Doochill, played by Song Kang-ho, a crafty fixer willing to do whatever it takes to help him achieve his goals.

The Memories of Murder star’s involvement is a notable milestone for Disney in South Korea, given his status as one of the nation’s most respected actors. Best known for his roles in films by Korean directors like Bong Joon-ho and Park Chan-wook, Song’s transition to television looks like an engaging new venture for the veteran actor.

