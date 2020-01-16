Sonam Kapoor ‘shaken’ after experience with Uber driver in London

Actor Sonam Kapoor wrote on Twitter that she was “super shaken” after having the “scariest experience” with an Uber driver here.

Ms. Kapoor took to Twitter on Wednesday night to share her experience and warned her 12.8 million followers: “Hey guys I’ve had the scariest experience with @Uberlondon. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken.”

When a follower asked her about it, she replied: “The driver was unstable and was yelling and shouting. I was shaking by the end of it.”

Uber reached out to her on Twitter and wrote: “Sorry to hear about this, Sonam. Can you please send us a DM with your email address and mobile so we can look into this?”

Ms. Kapoor replied, saying, “I tried complaining on your app, and just got multiple disconnected replies by bots. You guys need to update your system. The damage is done. There is nothing more you can do.”

The incident happened a few days after she tweeted about losing her bags while travelling.

“This is the third time I’ve travelled @British_Airways this month and the second time they’ve lost my bags. I think I’ve learnt my lesson. I’m never flying @British_Airways again,” she had written on January 9.