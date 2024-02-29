Sonakshi Sinha to headline romantic thriller directed by debutant Karan Rawal

February 29, 2024 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

Dahaad star Sonakshi Sinha is set to star in an untitled romantic thriller backed by Echelon Productions, the makers said on Thursday.

The project will be directed by first-time filmmaker Karan Rawal and produced by Vishal Rana of Echelon Productions.

Sinha, who made her streaming debut with the Prime Video series Dahaad, said she is thrilled about exploring a new genre.

"It's my first venture with Echelon Productions and I'm always looking for new and exciting roles to play, and this is another unexplored genre for me so I can't wait to dive into this thrilling role," the actor said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rana is delighted to have collaborated with Sinha on the upcoming movie. "I am thrilled to start this journey with such an amazing team. It's really exciting to work with talents like Sonakshi and Karan, and I can't wait to see our vision come to life on screen. This is just the beginning of an exciting adventure, and I can't wait to get started," the producer added.

The filming for the movie is likely to begin next month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.