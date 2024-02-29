GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sonakshi Sinha to headline romantic thriller directed by debutant Karan Rawal

The filming for the movie is likely to begin next month

February 29, 2024 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

PTI
Vishal Rana of Echelon Productions, Sonakshi Sinha and Karan Rawal

Vishal Rana of Echelon Productions, Sonakshi Sinha and Karan Rawal | Photo Credit: @aslisona/Instagram

Dahaad star Sonakshi Sinha is set to star in an untitled romantic thriller backed by Echelon Productions, the makers said on Thursday.

The project will be directed by first-time filmmaker Karan Rawal and produced by Vishal Rana of Echelon Productions.

Sinha, who made her streaming debut with the Prime Video series Dahaad, said she is thrilled about exploring a new genre.

"It's my first venture with Echelon Productions and I'm always looking for new and exciting roles to play, and this is another unexplored genre for me so I can't wait to dive into this thrilling role," the actor said in a statement.

Rana is delighted to have collaborated with Sinha on the upcoming movie. "I am thrilled to start this journey with such an amazing team. It's really exciting to work with talents like Sonakshi and Karan, and I can't wait to see our vision come to life on screen. This is just the beginning of an exciting adventure, and I can't wait to get started," the producer added.

The filming for the movie is likely to begin next month.

