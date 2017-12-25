Going beyond formulas: on Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha entered films playing a simple village girl in the Salman Khan starrer Dabangg in 2010. She has gone to essay some plum roles in Bollywood with her performances in Lootera, Akira and Noor winning her commercial and critical acclaim.

In Bengaluru for the Blenders Pride Fashion tour, she says, " This is the first time I am walking the ramp in the city. I am really excited. I am a trained fashion designer and plan to take up fashion designing some day. Fashion plays an important role in my life."

Films continue to be the driving force for the actor. " I am working on a few comedies, including an untitled flick with Diljit Dosanjh and a sequel of Happy Bhaag Jayegi."

She adds, " If I had to pick my personal favourite, I would pick Lootera. I always have felt that the characters and the world we created in that film were amazing and different. I loved working in the movie. I also enjoyed Dabangg, which was my debut film. I had no formal training in acting and Dabangg was my first test. I was thrilled that the audience loved the movie. I am also proud of Akira and Noor."

Sonakshi feels that the age of formulaic films is over. "That used to be the trend of Bollywood films. That has changed now. A lot of new ideas are coming out now. Audience preferences are also evolving constantly. Good content is necessary to make a film work."

She does not believe in overthinking her film choices. " I am very instinctive. I pick up a movie if I think the script works. It's always immediate. I do not prepare much. I play the character on sheer instinct."

Sonakshi is circumspect about the insider-outsider debate that has rankled Bollywood this past year. She points out, " A lot of outsiders have made it big in Bollywood. My father was also an outsider when he joined films. Many outsiders are also coming up in the industry. I think that the audience is king. As long as you can entertain, your background should not matter much."