‘Son Rise’ to represent India at the Festival of Feature and Television Films of the SCO

The Festival of Feature and Television Films of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Member States is being held from June 29 to July 2 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan

The Ministry of External Affairs and Information & Broadcasting has selected Vibha Bakshi’s National Award-winning documentary Son Rise to represent India at the Festival of Feature and Television Films of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Member States in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Dushanbe will host the film festival presenting feature films and documentaries from eight SCO member nations, four observer states, and six dialogue partner states of the Shanghai Corporation Organisation.

Commenting on the selection, Vibha Bakshi stated in a press statement, “I am honored that the Ministry of External Affairs has selected Son Rise to represent India at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. The alarming increase in violence against women during the pandemic has created the urgent and important need to address this ‘shadow’ pandemic. By showcasing heroes from the film, Son Rise has transformed into a movement to unite our global civilizations and encourage more men to become an integral part of the movement for a safer and more gender-equal world”.

Son Rise, directed and produced by the two-time National award-winning filmmaker, is a documentary on real life gender rights heroes; men who are spearheading a bold and united movement for gender equality and gender justice.

Son Rise was also awarded the National Film Award for Best Non-Feature Film. The film has been selected by United Nations, to be showcased as part of UN Women’s global HeForShe campaign across 71 countries.

The Festival of Feature and Television Films of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Member States is being held from June 29 to July 2, 2021, as Tajikistan is currently holding the rotating presidency of the organisation.