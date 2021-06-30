Movies

‘Son Rise’ to represent India at the Festival of Feature and Television Films of the SCO

A still from ‘Son Rise’  

The Ministry of External Affairs and Information & Broadcasting has selected Vibha Bakshi’s National Award-winning documentary Son Rise to represent India at the Festival of Feature and Television Films of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Member States in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Dushanbe will host the film festival presenting feature films and documentaries from eight SCO member nations, four observer states, and six dialogue partner states of the Shanghai Corporation Organisation.

Commenting on the selection, Vibha Bakshi stated in a press statement, “I am honored that the Ministry of External Affairs has selected Son Rise to represent India at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. The alarming increase in violence against women during the pandemic has created the urgent and important need to address this ‘shadow’ pandemic. By showcasing heroes from the film, Son Rise has transformed into a movement to unite our global civilizations and encourage more men to become an integral part of the movement for a safer and more gender-equal world”.

Son Rise, directed and produced by the two-time National award-winning filmmaker, is a documentary on real life gender rights heroes; men who are spearheading a bold and united movement for gender equality and gender justice.

Son Rise was also awarded the National Film Award for Best Non-Feature Film. The film has been selected by United Nations, to be showcased as part of UN Women’s global HeForShe campaign across 71 countries.

The Festival of Feature and Television Films of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Member States is being held from June 29 to July 2, 2021, as Tajikistan is currently holding the rotating presidency of the organisation.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Anna Ben on how she became Sara in Jude Anthany Joseph’s ‘Sara’s’

Sharwanand in a sci-fi entertainer ‘Oke Oka Jeevitham’

Allari Naresh’s next film is ‘Sabhaku Namaskaram’

Why Kabir Bedi wanted to be as vulnerable as possible for ‘Stories I Must Tell’

Ashwin Kumar, Pugazh to star in rom-com ‘Enna Solla Pogirai’

Naseeruddin Shah diagnosed with pneumonia, admitted to hospital

Gal Gadot welcomes third child, names her Daniella

Mandira Bedi’s husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, dies after heart attack

Sherni’s Amit Masurkar: “Actors who can do good comedy, can do anything”

Chris McKay on ‘The Tomorrow War’: Watch it on the biggest, loudest home theatre system

‘Cold Case’ movie review: Underwhelming horror-thriller that squanders a promising premise

We wanted to show the jungle truthfully: Rakesh Haridas on Vidya Balan-starrer ‘Sherni’

Vanessa Kirby, Hugh Jackman to star in Florian Zeller’s ‘The Son’

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ review: When clones break bad

What’s coming to Disney+ Hotstar in July: ‘Turner & Hooch,’ ‘Monsters at Work’ and more

Antonio Banderas to headline limited series ‘The Monster of Florence’

‘Who‌ ‌Are‌ ‌You,‌ ‌Charlie‌ ‌Brown?’‌ ‌review:‌ Audiences are given peanuts in this too-short love note to Sparky

‘John Wick: Chapter 4,’ ‘Knives Out 2’ begin production

Apple TV+ series ‘Foundation’ starring Kubbra Sait, Pravessh Rana to premiere in September

Mads Mikkelsen on playing Grindelwald: ‘Don’t know if it was fair that Johnny Depp lost the job’
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 30, 2021 6:04:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/son-rise-to-represent-india-at-the-festival-of-feature-and-television-films-of-the-sco/article35057220.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY