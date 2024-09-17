‘Solo Leveling’ Season 2 slated for January 2025, announces theatrical special release

Solo Leveling has confirmed that Season 2 will premiere in January 2025. The announcement was made during the Aniplex Online Fest, where fans were also treated to a new trailer and key visual, offering a glimpse into the next chapter of this highly anticipated series.

Titled Solo Leveling ReAwakening, the first two episodes of Season 2 will be released as a theatrical movie in Japan and Korea this November, with dates for other countries to follow. This special screening will include a special edition of Solo Leveling Season 1, joining the trend of anime compilation films and director’s cuts. This approach mirrors recent releases like Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK, adding to the excitement for fans eager to see the continuation on the big screen.

Solo Leveling is set in a world where the weakest monster hunter, Sung Jinwoo, is given an opportunity to surpass everyone and become the greatest hunter. Despite its South Korean origins, the anime adaptation by A-1 Pictures has gained immense popularity, challenging the traditional dominance of Japanese anime in the genre.

The original webcomic spanned 179 chapters before concluding in 2021, and the first season of the anime only scratched the surface of this expansive story. Producer Atsushi Kaneko revealed last month that dubbing for Season 2, titled Arise from the Shadow, has been completed, setting the stage for what promises to be an epic continuation of the series.

A-1 Pictures, which animated the first season, returns for Season 2. The new season will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

