‘Solo Leveling’ Season 2 drops teaser trailer

The new season is expected to pick up from the Red Gate Arc, where Jinwoo and new hunters face perilous challenges within a mysterious Red Gate

Published - July 07, 2024 02:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Solo Leveling’ Season 2

A still from ‘Solo Leveling’ Season 2 | Photo Credit: YouTube/ Crunchyroll

The highly anticipated return of Solo Leveling, titled “Arise from the Shadow,” has fans buzzing with excitement following the reveal of its first teaser trailer at Anime Expo 2024. A-1 Pictures, the studio behind the anime, showcased the teaser during a special Solo Leveling panel, creating a wave of anticipation despite the absence of a confirmed release date.

‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ Part 3: The Conflict set for October 2024 premiere

The announcement, made via Solo Leveling’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, featured appearances by Sung Jinwoo’s voice actors, Taito Ban (Japanese) and Aleks Le (English), alongside series producer Atsushi Kaneko. The teaser trailer highlighted an epic showdown between Jinwoo’s shadows and formidable enemy monsters, accompanied by the new track “4eVR” by renowned composer Hiroyuki Sawano.

Producer Sota Furuhashi, in a recent interview, mentioned that Season 2 would spotlight the series’ side characters more prominently, addressing a previous focus mainly on Jinwoo. Fans speculated that the anime would cover the “Jeju Island Arc,” based on character designs seen in leaked images from Crunchyroll’s Solo Leveling documentary.

‘Fire Force’ announces Season 3 for two cour release in 2025 and 2026

Season 1 of Solo Leveling covered up to the Job Change Arc, ending with Jinwoo’s battle against Baruka. The new season is expected to pick up from the Red Gate Arc, where Jinwoo and new hunters face perilous challenges within a mysterious Red Gate during White Tiger Guild’s training session.

Directed by Shunsuke Nakashige with scripts by Noburo Kiumar and character designs by Tomoko Sudo, Solo Leveling Season 2 will continue the saga of Sung Jinwoo, the world’s weakest hunter turned powerful hero.

For those eager to catch up, Solo Leveling Season 1 is available on Crunchyroll.

