Sol Rodriguez, David Denman join ‘Peacemaker’ season 2 cast

The highly anticipated Peacemaker season 2 has added Picard actor Sol Rodriguez and The Office alumnus David Denman to play pivotal roles. The news was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

This fervently awaited addition to the DC Studios series, currently in production, promises to ignite the screen with its captivating storyline. Renowned for his exceptional directorial prowess, James Gunn, co-chief of DC Studios, is set to commandeer three episodes of Peacemaker Season 2, which revolves around the enigmatic Christopher Smith, portrayed by the charismatic John Cena.

This audacious anti-hero first captured the audience's imagination in the Gunn-directed The Suicide Squad in 2022, leaving an indelible mark on fans and critics alike. Sol Rodriguez celebrated for her compelling portrayal of Doctor Teresa Ramirez in season two of Picard and her captivating lead role in the Netflix rom-com Holiday in the Vineyards, is poised to embody the iconic character Sasha Bordeaux, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Debuting in the comics in 2000's Detective Comics No. 751, Sasha is revered as a stalwart ally of Batman, created by the illustrious duo Greg Rucka and Shawn Martinbrough. With her diverse repertoire, including appearances in Freeform's Party of Five reboot and the ABC Signature/Lifetime series Devious Maids, Rodriguez brings a wealth of talent and experience to the Peacemaker universe.

Joining the ranks of this star-studded ensemble is actor David Denman, recognized for his memorable portrayal of Roy in NBC's The Office and his involvement in the Gunn-produced feature Brightburn. Following the resounding success of its inaugural season in 2022, Peacemaker Season 2 is poised to further elevate the genre, infusing it with a potent blend of humour, action, and audacious storytelling.

As part of a new universe crafted by Gunn and his DC Studios partner James Safran, the upcoming season will also witness the addition of Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr, expanding the rich tapestry of characters and narratives within the series.

Amidst this whirlwind of excitement, Gunn's creative endeavours extend beyond 'Peacemaker,' with his involvement in the eagerly anticipated July 2025 Superman movie and the unveiling of his DC animated series Creature Commandoes at the prestigious Annecy animation festival in France.

