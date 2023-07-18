Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are headed for divorce

July 18, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have decided to get a divorce after seven years of marriage, as confirmed in a joint statement on Monday. In a statement to Page Six, the couple expressed their deep love and concern for each other and requested privacy as they embark on a new chapter in their lives.

As reported by People, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello crossed paths for the first time at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in 2014, thanks to Vergara’s Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. It’s worth noting that Vergara was engaged during that time. After Vergara announced her separation, Manganiello approached Ferguson to inquire about her contact information.