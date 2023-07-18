HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are headed for divorce

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello crossed paths for the first time at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in 2014

July 18, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara | Photo Credit: MATT SAYLES

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have decided to get a divorce after seven years of marriage, as confirmed in a joint statement on Monday. In a statement to Page Six, the couple expressed their deep love and concern for each other and requested privacy as they embark on a new chapter in their lives.

As reported by People, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello crossed paths for the first time at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in 2014, thanks to Vergara’s Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. It’s worth noting that Vergara was engaged during that time. After Vergara announced her separation, Manganiello approached Ferguson to inquire about her contact information.

Related Topics

cinema / television personalities / television

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.