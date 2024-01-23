GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sofia Coppola reveals why Apple pulled the plug on ‘The Custom of the Country’ series

The director, known for independent and celebrated movies like ‘Lost in Translation’ and ‘Priscilla,’ said the executives did not get the unlikable heroine at the centre of the story

January 23, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

PTI
Sofia Coppola

Sofia Coppola | Photo Credit: Lia Toby

Filmmaker Sofia Coppola has opened up on why Apple axed her limited series adaptation of Edith Wharton's "The Custom of the Country".

The director, known for independent and celebrated movies like "Lost in Translation", "The Bling Ring" and "Priscilla", said the executives did not get the unlikable heroine at the centre of the story.

ALSO READ
‘Priscilla’ movie review: Sofia Coppola’s giddy swirl through the dream and nightmare of celebrity  

"Apple just pulled out. They pulled our funding,” Coppola told The New Yorker in an interview. “It’s a real drag. I thought they had endless resources.”

"They didn’t get the character of Undine,” Coppola said. “She’s so ‘unlikable.’ But so is Tony Soprano!”

About parting ways with the streamer, Coppola said, "It was like a relationship that you know you probably should’ve gotten out of a while ago.” Wharton's 1913 novel follows Undine Spragg, a Midwestern on a desperate quest to infiltrate Gilded Age Manhattan society. The series was to be for five episodes with a reported budget of USD200 million.

Apple may have pulled the plug on Coppola's series adaptation, but they went ahead with adapting Wharton's unfinished novel "The Buccaneers", which is all set to get a second season.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.