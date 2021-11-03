Sofia Boutella to headline Zack Snyder’s Netflix movie ‘Rebel Moon’

The actor broke out with her performance in 2014’s ‘The Kingsman’ and later featured in films such as ‘Star Trek Beyond’ and ‘Atomic Blonde’

Actor Sofia Boutella has landed the lead role in filmmaker Zack Snyder’s next feature film “Rebel Moon”.

After his recent directorial “Army of the Dead”, the filmmaker is once again collaborating with streaming service Netflix for the new movie.

Snyder also penned the screenplay with Army of the Dead writer Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, based on a story by Snyder and Johnstad, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

“When a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand,” the official logline of the film read.

“Rebel Moon” is the first project to come out of Snyder, his wife Deborah Snyder and production banner The Stone Quarry’s first-look deal with Netflix that was signed after the success of “Army of the Dead”.

Snyder, Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller will produce via Stone Quarry, while Eric Newman will produce for Grand Electric. Sarah Bowen will serve as executive producer.

Boutella broke out with her performance as Gazelle in 2014’s “The Kingsman” and later featured in films such as “Star Trek Beyond”, “The Mummy”, “Atomic Blonde” and “Fahrenheit 451”.