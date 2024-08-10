ADVERTISEMENT

‘Snow White’ Teaser Trailer: Rachel Zegler goes against Gal Gadot’s evil queen in this live-action adaptation

Published - August 10, 2024 01:16 pm IST

Ansu Kabia co-stars as the Huntsman, while Andrew Burnap takes on the new role of Jonathan

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Snow White’ | Photo Credit: @DisneyAPromos/X

Disney has released the first teaser trailer of its upcoming live-action adaptation of Snow White at D23 in which was also attended by the film’s cast and crew. While the first look of Rachel Zegler as the legendary Disney Princess was released last year, the clip gave us the first glimpse of Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

First look of Rachel Zegler’s ‘Snow White’ out

According to Variety, Zegler said, “It’s been the honour of a lifetime. I think any young person, any little girl if you get to put on a Disney princess dress and be her for a day let alone six months. It’s just been the most amazing experience and I can’t wait to share it with you all.”

“It was a lot of fun to get to do something that is completely different than anything I’ve ever done before,” Gadot said on playing the iconic Evil Queen. “She’s delicious, she’s evil, she’s magical. We got to sing all these different songs. It was incredible.”

D23 2024: ’Toy Story 5’ and ’Incredibles 3’ are coming, ’Moana 2’ footage revealed

Helmed by Marc Webb of The Amazing Spider-Man fame, Snow White is a reimagining of the original 1937 animated film. Ansu Kabia co-stars as the Huntsman, while Andrew Burnap takes on the new role of Jonathan.

The Seven Dwarfs have been reinvented for the remake, and Zegler has stated that this new incarnation would centre on Snow White becoming the leader her father urged her to be rather than the romance plotline. Snow White is set to hit theatres on March 21, 2025.

Watch the trailer of Snow White here:

