‘Snow White’ reboot makes no sense: Peter Dinklage

Dinklage, who was born with a common form of dwarfism called achondroplasia, particularly criticised the studio for trying to present a “backward” story of “seven dwarfs living in a cave together”

“Game of Thrones” alum Peter Dinklage has criticised Hollywood studio Disney for its upcoming live-action reboot of classic animated movie “Snow White”, calling it a “backwards story”.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

To be directed by Marc Webb, the rebooted version will feature Rachel Zeglerof the “West Side Story” fame opposite Gal Gadot, who will essay the role of the Evil Queen.

During an interview with Marc Maron for his “WTF Podcast”, Dinklage, 52, came down heavily on Disney and said the new movie makes “no sense”.

“Literally no offence to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you’re still telling the story of‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’,” Dinklage said.

“Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me,” he added.

Dinklage, who was born with a common form of dwarfism called achondroplasia,particularly criticised the studio for trying to present a “backward” story of “seven dwarfs living in a cave together”.

“You’re progressive in one way, but then you’re still making that f---ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f--- are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? “I guess I’m not loud enough. I don’t know which studio that is, but they were so proud of it. All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I’m just like, what are you doing?” he added.

The original movie, titled “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves”, was based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale and released in 1937. It was Disney’s first animated feature film and presented the story of a princess who is fed a poisoned apple by her stepmother, the queen and then falls into a deep sleep that can be broken only by a kiss from the prince.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriting duo behind “La La Land”, “The Greatest Showman” and “Dear Evan Hansen”, will write new music for the film, which is expected to go in to production in 2022.