Snoop Dogg postpones Hollywood Bowl shows

June 03, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST

Rapper Snoop Dogg has decided to postpone his summer concerts due to the ongoing writers' strike. According to Variety, the shows, which were originally scheduled for June 27 and June 28 at the Hollywood Bowl, will now take place on October 20 and October 21.

Taking to Instagram, Snoop shared the update via a video. "Hollywood Bowl! June 26 and 27, we gotta move that date! Me and Dr Dre, we stand in solidarity with the writers, so what we're gonna do, we gonna push it back to October 20 and October 21," he said.

The post was accompanied by the caption, “Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the DGA and SAG/AFTRA negotiations, we have decided to postpone the shows scheduled for June 27 and June 28 at the Hollywood Bowl.” Snoop Dogg concluded the caption by sharing his support with those on strike, “We stand in solidarity with the unions and are hopeful that the AMPTP will negotiate fair deals as soon as possible and everybody can get back to work.” Snoop previously expressed his support for those on strike during a panel with his Gamma business partner, Larry Jackson. Snoop had said, “(Artists) need to figure it out the same way the writers are figuring it out.”

More than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) began the strike in May, claiming they aren't paid fairly in the streaming era. "Though we negotiated intent on making a fair deal ... the studios' responses to our proposals have been wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing," said a statement from the union leadership. The Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP), which is negotiating on behalf of studio management, responded by saying it was willing to improve on its offer but was not willing to meet some of the union's demands.

