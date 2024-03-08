‘SNL 1975’ origin movie adds Nicholas Braun, Tommy Dewey and more to cast

March 08, 2024 03:54 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

The film, based on real-life accounts of the inaugural episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’, is poised to capture the chaos and magic behind the scenes in October 1975

In a nostalgic nod to television history, Nicholas Braun, Tommy Dewey, and Nicholas Podany are set to star in Sony Pictures’ SNL 1975, helmed by director Jason Reitman. Best known for his role as Cousin Greg in HBO’s Succession, Braun steps into the shoes of legendary puppeteer Jim Henson, while Dewey takes on the role of the enigmatic Michael O’Donoghue, and Podany portrays the iconic Billy Crystal. ALSO READ Jennifer Lopez returns to ‘Saturday Night Live’ as a musical guest

According to Deadline, the screenplay, penned by Reitman and Gil Kenan, looks to unveil the untold stories leading up to the historic broadcast, culminating in the iconic phrase, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

Drawing from extensive interviews with surviving cast members, writers, and crew, the production aims to authentically recreate the atmosphere of that groundbreaking night. Behind the scenes, Reitman, Kenan, Jason Blumenfeld, Erica Mills, and Peter Rice are at the helm as producers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.