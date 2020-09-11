Sneha Ullal, Madhu Shalini and Tony Luke in ‘Expiry Date’

HYDERABAD

11 September 2020 13:20 IST

The thriller web series will stream soon on Zee5 in Hindi and Telugu

Sneha Ullal, Madhu Shalini, model-turned-actor Tony Luke and Ali Reza will be seen in ZEE5’s new 10-episode web series titled Expiry Date, which will begin streaming on October 2.

The story of the thriller revolves around two couples and explores what happens when jealousy and anger bring about a change in the protagonists and their deceiving and vicious nature comes to the fore.

Tony says in a statement, “Expiry Date was an exciting project to work on and it has a lot of flavours, from romance to deceit and vengeful retaliation to human perseverance. There are interesting characters with various shades and layers.”

Sneha makes her digital debut through this series and is confident that it will make for a suspense-filled viewing experience for the audience: “My character is extremely bossy and knows her way around things. She is going to be the trouble maker for sure,” she adds.

Directed by Shankar K Marthand and produced by Northstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the series will stream both in Hindi and Telugu.