‘Snakes & Ladders’ trailer: Karthik Subbaraj’s series promises a quirky thriller

Updated - October 10, 2024 03:35 pm IST

‘Snakes & Ladders’, the Tamil web series, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 18

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Snakes & Ladders’. | Photo Credit: Prime Video India/YouTube

The trailer for the upcoming Prime Video series Snakes & Ladders is out. The Tamil series is touted to be a thriller laced with dark humour.

The trailer appear intense, with cops, thieves, and kids caught in a suspenseful chase. Snakes & Ladders is directed by Bharath Muralidharan, Ashok Veerappan and Kamala Alchemis while filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj is the creative producer.

The series seems to explore the concept of friendship as a group of children embark on an adventure. “The story follows the adventures of four school friends, Gilly, Irai, Sandy, and Bala, who find themselves inadvertently entangled in a conundrum.

As they navigate various challenging situations and personal struggles, leaving inevitable trails, making questionable choices along the way, their journey ultimately leads them on an unexpected path of self-discovery,” reads the official synopsis of the series.

Snakes & Ladders is produced by Kalyan Sundaram under the banner Stone Bench Productions. It premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 18.

The series reunites actor Naveen Chandra and Karthik Subbaraj. Created by Kamala Alchemis and Dhivakar Kamal, Snakes & Ladders also stars Muthu Kumar, Nandaa, Srinda, Manoj Bharathiraja, Ramachandran, Sreejith Ravi, Samrit Surya, Rageshwar Surya, Kumar Tharun, and Sasha Bharen.

Vignesh Raj is the director of photography while Prithvi Chandrasekhar is the music composer. Radha Sridhar is the editor.

