GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Snakes & Ladders’ trailer: Karthik Subbaraj’s series promises a quirk thriller

‘Snakes & Ladders’, the Tamil web series, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 18

Published - October 10, 2024 12:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Snakes & Ladders’.

A still from ‘Snakes & Ladders’. | Photo Credit: Prime Video India/YouTube

The trailer for the upcoming Prime Video series Snakes & Ladders is out. The Tamil series is touted to be a thriller laced with dark humour.

‘Snakes & Ladders’: Curated by Karthik Subbaraj, Prime Video’s upcoming Tamil series gets streaming date

The trailer appear intense, with cops, thieves, and kids caught in a suspenseful chase. Snakes & Ladders is directed by Bharath Muralidharan, Ashok Veerappan and Kamala Alchemis while filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj is the creative producer.

The series seems to explore the concept of friendship as a group of children embark on an adventure. “The story follows the adventures of four school friends, Gilly, Irai, Sandy, and Bala, who find themselves inadvertently entangled in a conundrum.

As they navigate various challenging situations and personal struggles, leaving inevitable trails, making questionable choices along the way, their journey ultimately leads them on an unexpected path of self-discovery,” reads the official synopsis of the series.

Snakes & Ladders is produced by Kalyan Sundaram under the banner Stone Bench Productions. It premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 18.

The series reunites actor Naveen Chandra and Karthik Subbaraj. Created by Kamala Alchemis and Dhivakar Kamal, Snakes & Ladders also stars Muthu Kumar, Nandaa, Srinda, Manoj Bharathiraja, Ramachandran, Sreejith Ravi, Samrit Surya, Rageshwar Surya, Kumar Tharun, and Sasha Bharen.

ALSO READ:TJ Gnanavel on Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’: Art is a tool, a weapon... but it all comes down to who’s wielding it

Vignesh Raj is the director of photography while Prithvi Chandrasekhar is the music composer. Radha Sridhar is the editor.

Published - October 10, 2024 12:32 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.