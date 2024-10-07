GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Snakes & Ladders’: Curated by Karthik Subbaraj, Prime Video’s upcoming Tamil series gets streaming date

‘Snakes & Ladders’ is created by Kamala Alchemis and Dhivakar Kamal, and directed by Ashok Veerappan, Bharath Muralidharan, and Kamala Alchemis

Published - October 07, 2024 01:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Snakes & Ladders’ and curator Karthik Subbaraj

First look of ‘Snakes & Ladders’ and curator Karthik Subbaraj | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Prime Video has announced a new Tamil web series. Curated by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Kalyan Subramanian (A Stone Bench Production), Snakes & Ladders is created by Kamala Alchemis and Dhivakar Kamal, and directed by Ashok Veerappan, Bharath Muralidharan, and Kamala Alchemis.

Said to be a dark-humour thriller, the series stars Naveen Chandra, Nandha, Manoj Bharathiraja, Muthukumar, Srinda, Sreejith Ravi, Samrith, Surya Ragaveshwar, Surya Kumar, Tarun and Sasha Bharen in pivotal roles. 

Karthik Subbaraj: ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’ is my tribute to Clint Eastwood and Satyajit Ray

The nine-episode series is set to premiere on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on 18 October in Tamil, with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

A statement from the makers read, “Set in the mid-2000s, this quirky, yet gripping dark-humour thriller truly celebrates friendship in all forms. The story follows the adventures of four school friends, Gilly, Irai, Sandy, and Bala, who find themselves inadvertently entangled in a conundrum. As they navigate various challenging situations and personal struggles, leaving inevitable trails, making questionable choices along the way, their journey ultimately leads them on an unexpected path of self-discovery.”

Team ‘Inspector Rishi’ on telling an investigative horror story for a fearless new-gen audience

Karthik Subbaraj said, “It has been an absolute pleasure to work on Snakes and Ladders, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Prime Video on this project. Bringing the story of these four friends to life has been an incredibly exhilarating experience. Each character in the series is unique, with their own distinct personality and complex relationships that reflect the ups and downs of teenage life. The journey of unravelling a mystery that intertwines their lives will keep the audience hooked from beginning to end. We aimed to craft a narrative that entertains while also tapping into the nuances of friendship, personal growth, and the meaningful bonds and lessons that will resonate with viewers. I am confident that the series will captivate audiences worldwide on Prime Video.”

Published - October 07, 2024 01:00 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.