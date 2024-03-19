ADVERTISEMENT

‘Snakes and Ladders’: Karthik Subbaraj-backed Tamil series coming to Prime Video

March 19, 2024 03:39 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST

The Tamil series is created Kamala Alchemis and Dhivakar Kamal, and it features Naveen Chandra, Muthu Kumar, Nandaa, Srinda, Manoj Bharathiraja, and Ramachandran

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Snakes and Ladders’. | Photo Credit: Prime Video IN/X

Snakes and Ladders, an upcoming Tamil series creative produced by Karthik Subbaraj, was announced at Amazon Prime Video’s #AreYouReady content showcase event in Mumbai.

The series follows four reckless kids, who, while trying to cover up an accident, find themselves caught in dangerous situations, chased by “cops, dim-witted thugs, and their own bad choices”.

ALSO READ:Karthik Subbaraj: ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’ is my tribute to Clint Eastwood and Satyajit Ray

Snakes and Ladders is created Kamala Alchemis and Dhivakar Kamal. It features Naveen Chandra, Muthu Kumar, Nandaa, Srinda, Manoj Bharathiraja, Ramachandran, Sreejith Ravi, Samrit Surya, Rageshwar Surya, Kumar Tharun, and Sasha Bharen.

Bharath Muralidharan, Ashok Veerappan and Kamala Alchemis are the directors.

