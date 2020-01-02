Smooth transition

Transition from an acting student to getting established as an actor is often a long route, but for Naina Sareen it was rather destined. “It's overwhelming when people recognise you and give you love. Past months were really very exciting because we won at MAMI, my two films released and people loved us at the Dharamshala film festival,” she says. Born in Jharkhand, Naina was trained in acting from Film and Television Institute of India before appearing in films including “Hotel Mumbai” and “Warrior Queen of Jhansi”. “I haven't arrived yet. I have to do a lot of work and way to go,” she chuckles.

Excerpts:

How did acting happen?

Acting happened during FTII only. When I was young, I knew that I wanted to perform but I didn't know what I will perform – acting, dance or theatre. I liked the attention when I performed. I was very interested in hip-hop dancing and I am trained in Bharatanatyam also as dance is something that comes very naturally to me. Acting gives me a lot of freedom in terms of realising who I am really. For many, acting is internal to external as they first find the character within themselves and then externalise it but for me it is very much external to internal. It starts with once I start looking as the character and then I internalise it.

How did you become a part of “Hotel Mumbai”?

I was still studying in FTII. My senior Trishan was the casting director and I came to Mumbai to give audition for the first time. I bagged the role of a receptionist. I was overwhelmed by doing a part in an ensemble where actors like Dev Patel, Anupam Kher and my seniors were sharing screen space. Though it was the first time, I was not alienated. I made good friends there. It was extremely organised.

In “Warrior Queen of Jhansi”, you played a warrior. How did you prepare for the role?

I had to go through physical training which started much earlier from the actual shoot of the film. Someone can imagine me as a warrior was a big thing but I accepted the challenge. We were trained in sword fighting, archery and horse riding. It happened when I finished my acting course in 2017 and I moved to Mumbai so I had time to undergo that training. We shot in different locations including Jaipur, parts of Rajasthan and in Morocco.

Your role in Prateek Vats directed “Eee Baa Loo” is a complete departure from the earlier two films...

I have never seen the kind of Delhi which is shown in “Eee Baa Loo” despite living in Delhi for three years while studying English literature at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College. It was a different Delhi in Kamla Nagar. On real locations, we don't have the luxury to get ready in the vanity van all the time. We used to sleep in the same attire which we used to shoot in. I am playing the character of the nurse from a slum. It was not a planned shoot and followed a documentary approach. The director was not always in front of you and in these locations we had to improvise a lot.

Do you wish to become a quintessential heroine or you want to remain an actor in the future?

I don't mind becoming a ‘heroine’ absolutely because heroine also acts and we are also here to do acting. It is how you look on the screen which separates you. I think a good makeup and good clothes can make anyone look good. Put nice clothes on me and do my hair, I will also look like a heroine. I know how heroines are perceived but everyone here is talented.