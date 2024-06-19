GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Smile 2’ trailer: Naomi Scott is a popstar haunted by a familiar evil

The plot follows global pop sensation Skye Riley as she faces terrifying events while on tour

Updated - June 19, 2024 12:49 pm IST

Published - June 19, 2024 12:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Noami Scott as Skye Riley in a still from ‘Smile 2’

Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for Smile 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2022 horror sensation. This time, the story follows a pop star, portrayed by Naomi Scott, who falls victim to the same malevolent curse manifesting through sinister smiles.

The trailer features Scott as global pop sensation Skye Riley, as she faces terrifying events while on tour, triggered by a sinister encounter with someone from her past, played by Lukas Gage. The trailer also showcases Skye’s fictional single, “Blood on White Satin,” performed by Scott.

Parker Finn, the mind behind the original Smile, returns to helm the sequel, bringing back Kyle Gallner as police officer Joel. The franchise centers around a relentless demon that compels its victims to commit suicide, with the curse transferring to those who witness the gruesome deaths. The first movie ended on a harrowing note with Joel witnessing his ex-girlfriend Rose Cotter’s (Sosie Bacon) tragic demise, hinting that Joel’s battle with the malevolent force is far from over.

The fresh cast for Smile 2 includes Lukas Gage, Rosemarie DeWitt, Dylan Gelula, Raúl Castillo, and Miles Gutierrez-Riley.

The original Smile was initially intended for a streaming release on Paramount+, but its unexpected theatrical debut turned into a box office triumph, raking in $217 million globally. This success undoubtedly spurred the studio to greenlight the sequel, with hopes of establishing Smile as a staple in the horror genre.

Reflecting on the sequel, Finn expressed enthusiasm about expanding the universe he created: “I do think that there is still a lot of interesting stuff to explore in the world of Smile. There certainly are stones that I left unturned by design.”

Smile 2 is set for release on October 18.

English cinema / World cinema


