‘Small Things Like These’ trailer: Cillian Murphy returns in his first role since ‘Oppenheimer’

Set in 1985, the film follows Bill Furlong as he delivers coal to a convent and stumbles upon disturbing events

Published - September 18, 2024 12:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Cillian Murphy in a still from ‘Small Things Like These’

Cillian Murphy in a still from ‘Small Things Like These’ | Photo Credit: Lionsgate

Cillian Murphy takes on a harrowing role in the upcoming film Small Things Like These, where he plays a coal merchant who becomes entangled in the dark secrets of a local convent. Lionsgate has released the trailer ahead of the movie’s theatrical release on November 8.

Cillian Murphy to reprise role in ‘Peaky Blinders’ film for Netflix

Set in 1985, the film follows Bill Furlong (Murphy) as he delivers coal to a convent and stumbles upon disturbing events. During one of his deliveries, he witnesses a mother forcibly taking her young daughter into the convent against her will, a moment that forces Furlong to confront not only the abuses within the convent but also his own buried grief and trauma. “You want to watch what you say, about what’s there,” Furlong is warned, hinting at the dangerous implications of uncovering the truth.

Small Things Like These is adapted from Claire Keegan’s acclaimed novella and is set against the real-life backdrop of the Magdalene Laundries in Ireland. These institutions, run by the Catholic Church, were known for imprisoning and exploiting women under the guise of rehabilitation and education. The film looks at this dark chapter of Irish history, exploring the moral complexities faced by those who witnessed these injustices.

Cillian Murphy wraps production on ‘STEVE’, shares set photo

Directed by Tim Mielants and with a screenplay by Enda Walsh, the film also stars Emily Watson. Murphy, who is fresh off his Oscar-winning performance in Oppenheimer, takes on a vastly different character here. The film has already garnered attention at the Berlin Film Festival, where critics praised Murphy’s nuanced portrayal.

Small Things Like These is produced by Murphy himself, alongside Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity.

