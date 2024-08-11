GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘SKxARM’: Biju Menon joins cast of Sivakarthikeyan’s next with AR Murugadoss

With music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film has ‘Sapta Saagaradaache Ello’ film fame Rukmini Vasanth playing the female lead

Updated - August 11, 2024 11:28 am IST

Published - August 11, 2024 11:27 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Biju Menon and AR Murugadoss on the sets of ‘SKxARM’

Biju Menon and AR Murugadoss on the sets of ‘SKxARM’ | Photo Credit: Sri Lakshmi Movies/YouTube

Malayalam star Biju Menon has joined the cast of Sivakarthikeyan’s much-anticipated Tamil film with director AR Murugadoss, tentatively called SKxARM, the makers announced on Saturday (10 August 2024).

The makers announced the news with a special BTS video from Biju’s first day of shooting in the movie.

Announced in September last year, SKxARM went on floors in February. The film marks the first time the two are teaming up as the actor and director. Notably, Murugadoss wrote the story and co-produced Siva’s 2014 sports comedy Maan Karate.

Sapta Saagaradaache Ello film fame Rukmini Vasanth, who is making her Tamil debut with Vijay Sethupathi’s ACE, is playing the female lead. Meanwhile, actor Vidyut Jammwal of Thuppakki fame is reuniting with Murugadoss in the film, which also stars actor Vikranth in a pivotal role.

Anirudh, who had worked with Sivakarthikeyan in films like Ethir Neechal, Maan Karate and Doctor, and had previously collaborated with Murugadoss for Kaththi and Darbar, is handling the music for this film.

SKxARM has cinematography by Sudeep Elamon and editing by veteran editor Sreekar Prasad. The film is produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies.

Top News Today

0 / 0

