‘Skibidi Toilet’ adaptation in the works from Michael Bay

Yes, you read that correctly. Skibidi Toilet, the animated internet sensation, is set to make the leap from digital shorts and games to long-form content. Director Michael Bay and former Paramount Pictures president Adam Goodman are developing the controversial series for both television and film. Goodman confirmed their plans on Variety’s “Strictly Business” podcast, stating, “We are absolutely in talks right now, both on the television side and the earliest conversations right now on the film side.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Skibidi Toilet phenomenon, which started as an 11-second YouTube video by Alexey Gerasimov, has amassed a huge following on platforms like YouTube and Roblox. This growth has caught the attention of Bay and Goodman, who see significant potential in expanding the Skibidi universe. Goodman likened Gerasimov’s creation to major franchises, saying, “He’s building something that could be the next Transformers or could be a Marvel universe.”

The partnership with Gerasimov aims to elevate the Skibidi Toilet content. Michael Bay, along with his longtime production designer Jeffrey Beecroft, is working closely with Gerasimov to professionalize the series’ production. Goodman mentioned the possibility of a hybrid animated/live-action adaptation, comparing its style to John Wick and District 9. The duo is exploring partnerships that would allow the storytelling to grow, potentially making the jump to film and TV a natural progression.

Interestingly, Invisible Narratives, the studio run by Goodman and Bay, has adopted an unconventional strategy by allowing YouTube creators to produce their own Skibidi content. This approach amplifies the brand’s reach rather than limiting it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.