‘Skanda’ trailer: Ram Pothineni, Boyapati Sreenu promise an explosive masala entertainer

August 27, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST

Starring Sreeleela as the female lead, ‘Skanda’ is set to release on September 15 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Skanda’ | Photo Credit: Junglee Music Telugu/YouTube

The trailer of Skanda, the upcoming Telugu film starring Ram Pothineni and directed by Boyapati Sreenu, was released by the makers on Saturday.

In typical Boyapati style, the two-minute trailer introduces the protagonist as a stylish mass hero delivering crowd-pleasing punch dialogues and sending henchmen flying. We also see glimpses of an intense family drama and Ram’s romance with the female lead character of the film, played by Sreeleela.

The film has music by S. Thaman, action choreography by stunt Shiva, cinematography by Santosh Detake, and editing by Tammiraju.

Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi for the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, the film is presented by Zee Studios South and Pavan Kumar. Skanda is scheduled to release on September 15 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Boyapati’s previous film was the 2021 Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda. Ram Pothineni was last seen in N Lingusamy’s The Warriorr.

