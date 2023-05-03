ADVERTISEMENT

‘SK21’: GV Prakash to score music for Sivakarthikeyan’s next with Rajkumar Periasamy

May 03, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST

Kamal Haasan’s banner Raaj Kamal Films International will be producing Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘SK21’

The Hindu Bureau

G.V. Prakash | Photo Credit: L. Srinivasan

We had previously reported that Kamal Haasan’s banner Raaj Kamal Films International will be producing Sivakarthikeyan’s next film that’ll be helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy of Rangoon fame. It’s now known that GV Prakash will be composing music for the upcoming project that’s tentatively titled SK21.

ALSO READ
Sivakarthikeyan-Madonne Ashwin’s ‘Maaveeran’ gets release date

The film will mark the first time the music composer is working with both the director and actor. Sai Pallavi has been roped in as the female lead for the film. The rest of the cast details are expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Siva is awaiting the release of Ayalaan and Maaveeran. On the other hand, Kamal, apart from teaming up with Mani Ratnam for a film, is also producing Silambarasan’s next film.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US