‘SK21’: GV Prakash to score music for Sivakarthikeyan’s next with Rajkumar Periasamy

May 03, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST

We had previously reported that Kamal Haasan’s banner Raaj Kamal Films International will be producing Sivakarthikeyan’s next film that’ll be helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy of Rangoon fame. It’s now known that GV Prakash will be composing music for the upcoming project that’s tentatively titled SK21.

The film will mark the first time the music composer is working with both the director and actor. Sai Pallavi has been roped in as the female lead for the film. The rest of the cast details are expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Siva is awaiting the release of Ayalaan and Maaveeran. On the other hand, Kamal, apart from teaming up with Mani Ratnam for a film, is also producing Silambarasan’s next film.