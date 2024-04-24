ADVERTISEMENT

SJ Suryah to make his Malayalam debut with Fahadh Faasil’s film

April 24, 2024 04:12 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST

The film will be directed by ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’-fame Vipin Das

The Hindu Bureau

SJ Suryah with makers of his Malayalam debut film | Photo Credit: @badushanm/Instagram

Director-turned-actor SJ Suryah is all set to make his Malayalam debut with Fahadh Faasil’s next. The film will be directed by Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey-fame Vipin Das.

ADVERTISEMENT

SJ Suryah: I still live the life of a teacher’s son

Badusha Cinemas is producing the film and the makers took to Instagram to share a film featuring them alongside Suryah.

Meanwhile, SJ Suryah is a part of many upcoming films like Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, Ram Charan’s Game Changer, Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Dhanush’s Raayan, Pradeep Ranganathan’s Love Insurance Corporation, and Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran.

‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ teaser: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph join hands for a fun, family entertainer

Director Vipin Das is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil which stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Basil Joseph and Yogi Babu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the other hand, Fahadh has Tamil films like Maareesan with Vadivelu and Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth. He also has Pushpa: The Rule co-starring Allu Arjun. In Malayalam, he is teaming up with Kalyani Priyadarshan for a film helmed by Althaf Salim.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US