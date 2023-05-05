ADVERTISEMENT

Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘SK21’ with Rajkumar Periasamy goes on floors

May 05, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

Featuring Sai Pallavi as the female lead, the film has GV Prakash Kumar scoring the music.

The Hindu Bureau

Sivakarthikeyan with Kamal Haasan at the pooja ceremony of ‘SK21’ | Photo Credit: Raaj Kamal Films International/YouTube

We had previously reported that Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International will produce Sivakarthikeyan’s next, helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy of  Rangoon fame. The film, tentatively called SK21, was launched today with a pooja ceremony.

Raaj Kamal Films International, on Friday, shared a one-minute video of the pooja ceremony that was attended by the film’s cast and crew. Kamal Haasan sounded the clapboard.

Featuring Sai Pallavi as the female lead, the film has GV Prakash Kumar scoring the music. CH Sai handles the film’s cinematography, while Kalaivanan is in charge of the editing.

SK21 is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Sony Pictures Films India, and R Mahendran.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan is awaiting the release of Ayalaan and Maaveeran. Kamal, apart from teaming up with Mani Ratnam for a film, is also producing Silambarasan’s next film.

