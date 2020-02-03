Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘SK 14’ titled ‘Ayalaan’

Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s 14th film has been titled Ayalaan.

KJR Studios, who is producing the movie revealed the news on Monday evening: “#Ayalaan it is! We're making something unseen in Tamil cinema, a very interesting Sci-fi film directed by Indru Netru Naalai fame @Ravikumar_dir starring @Siva_Kartikeyan with music by 'Isai Puyal' @arrahman. Here's the title look! What do you think?”

A title look video was released as well for the film that has music by A.R. Rahman and is directed by R. Ravikumar who helmed the sci-fi comedy Indru Netru Naalai. Rakul Preet Singh will be the leading lady in the project. The rest of the cast of the film will be announced shortly.

With science-fiction films being new to Tamil cinema, this seems to be an interesting career move for Sivakarthikeyan, who was last seen in Hero, and has Doctor coming up as well later this year.