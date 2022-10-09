Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Prince’ trailer promises a rom-com with a social commentary

The Hindu Bureau October 09, 2022 20:17 IST

A still from the trailer | Photo Credit: Aditya Music Tamil

The trailer of Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming rom-com drama Prince was released by the makers today. Directed by Anudeep KV of Jathi Ratnalu fame, the film is set to be released for Diwali on October 21. In the trailer, we see Sivakarthikeyan’s character, a school teacher, fall in love with his colleague, a British woman (played by Maria Ryaboshapka). Through their love story, the film seems to make a larger social commentary about the divisions in our society in a light-hearted manner. Sivakarthikeyan seems to be comfortable in a subject that is right up his alley. The film, which also stars Sathyaraj, has music scored by Thaman S. The cinematography is done by Manoj Paramahamsa, while Praveen KL has served as the editor. Prince is produced by D Suresh Babu, Narayan Das K Narang, and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao through Suresh Productions Pvt, Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP, and Shanthi Talkies.



