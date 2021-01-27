Sivakarthikeyan’s next is ‘Don’

27 January 2021 11:29 IST

The actor is teaming up with debutante Cibi Chakaravarthi for the film, which will see him play a college student

Actor Sivakarthikeyan is teaming up with débutante director Cibi Chakaravarthi for an upcoming entertainer titled Don, the announcement of which was made by Lyca Productions on Twitter. Set against a college backdrop, the film will see Sivakarthikeyan playing a student and has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

“Happy to announce my next film with Lyca Productions titled Don. Music by my dearest rockstar Anirudh. It’s always an extra happiness to join with a debutant director,” said Sivakarthikeyan on Twitter. Details regarding the cast and crew are awaited.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan is gearing up for the release of Doctor, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame. He also awaits the release of Ayalaan, in which he is teaming up with director R Ravikumar for the first time. Tipped to be a sci-fi film, Ayalaan has music by AR Rahman.

