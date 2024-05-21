Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Kottukkaali,’ starring Soori and Anna Ben, to compete at Transilvania International Film Festival

After premiering at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival, the much-anticipated Tamil movie Kottukkaali, starring Soori and Anna Ben, has been selected for the official competition of the Transilvania International Film Festival.

The film’s producer Sivakarthikeyan announced the news on Monday on his social media handles.

Kottukkaali marks filmmaker PS Vinothraj’s sophomore effort. Notably, Vinothraj’s critically acclaimed debut Pebbles (Koozhangal) won the prestigious Tiger Award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in 2021 and was selected as India’s official entry to the 94th Academy Awards.

Kottukkaali is billed as a drama addressing themes of misogyny, superstition and complex human emotions. “Two Indian families are planning the wedding of their daughter Meena and son Pandi. The trouble is: Meena is in love with someone else – what’s more, from a lower caste. The film opens when all is said and done, and the family’s will has left Meena cold. She has lapsed into a monumental silence. Her family can find just one logical explanation for this state of affairs: Meena must be possessed. Once exorcised, nothing can stand in the way of happiness,” reads a synopsis.

The film is produced by Sivakarthikeyan Productions in association with The Little Wave Productions. It has cinematography by B Sakthivel and editing by Ganesh Siva.

Transilvania International Film Festival is set to take place between June 14 and 24.

