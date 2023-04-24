ADVERTISEMENT

Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Ayalaan’ to release on Diwali, 2023

April 24, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

Written and directed by R Ravikumar, the sci-fi comedy film centres on an alien as it seeks to go back home

The Hindu Bureau

A new poster of ‘Ayalaan’

Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s fantasy/sci-fi comedy Ayalaan will release theatrically on Diwali 2023, the makers announced on Monday.

The film, centred on an alien seeking to go back home, is written and directed by R Ravikumar. Rakul Preet Singh portrays the female lead opposite Sivakarthikeyan. AR Rahman has composed the music.

ALSO READ
AR Rahman interview: Singers I work with inspire me, so I push myself to sing better

Ayalaan is produced by 24AM Studios and distributed by KJR Studios. The film will release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

“With Ayalaan, we did not want to compromise on quality, as it will have the highest number of CGI shots for a Pan-Indian movie. Hence we needed time to achieve perfection,” KJR Studios said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
‘Prince’ movie review: Where’s the laugh riot that Sivakarthikeyan promised?

“It also gives us immense pleasure to let you know that Ayalaan will be the first full-length live-action film in Indian cinema to have over 4500+ VFX shots with the alien character playing a pivotal role throughout the movie,” the producer added.

Karunakaran, Yogi Babu, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Banupriya, Balasaravanan and others are also part of the cast.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US