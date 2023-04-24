HamberMenu
Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Ayalaan’ to release on Diwali, 2023

Written and directed by R Ravikumar, the sci-fi comedy film centres on an alien as it seeks to go back home

April 24, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A new poster of ‘Ayalaan’

Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s fantasy/sci-fi comedy Ayalaan will release theatrically on Diwali 2023, the makers announced on Monday.

The film, centred on an alien seeking to go back home, is written and directed by R Ravikumar. Rakul Preet Singh portrays the female lead opposite Sivakarthikeyan. AR Rahman has composed the music.

Ayalaan is produced by 24AM Studios and distributed by KJR Studios. The film will release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

“With Ayalaan, we did not want to compromise on quality, as it will have the highest number of CGI shots for a Pan-Indian movie. Hence we needed time to achieve perfection,” KJR Studios said in a statement.

“It also gives us immense pleasure to let you know that Ayalaan will be the first full-length live-action film in Indian cinema to have over 4500+ VFX shots with the alien character playing a pivotal role throughout the movie,” the producer added.

Karunakaran, Yogi Babu, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Banupriya, Balasaravanan and others are also part of the cast.

Indian cinema / Tamil cinema / entertainment (general)

