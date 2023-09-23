ADVERTISEMENT

Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Ayalaan’ gets a new release date

September 23, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

‘Ayalaan’, starring Sivakarthikeyan, is directed by Ravikumar, known for his time travel comedy thriller ‘Indu Netru Naalai’

The Hindu Bureau

The new poster of ‘Ayalaan’ | Photo Credit: KJR Studios/YouTube

Ayalaan, starring Sivakarthikeyan, will hit the screens on Pongal/Sankranti, 2024. The film is directed by Ravikumar, known for his time travel comedy thriller Indru Netru Naalai. The makers had initially planned to release the film on Diwali this year.

“With the primary goal of ensuring that our Ayalaan reaches its full potential, we believe some extra time will allow us to enhance the film’s quality for a remarkable viewing experience. We are confident that the wait will be worth it, and it will be a celebration in theaters,” wrote the production house KJR Studios.

The makers added that the film’s teaser will be out in the first week of October. Rakul Preet Singh plays the female lead in the film while Isha Koppikar is set to essay a prominent role. A R Rahman is the music director of Ayalaan while Nirav Shah has done the cinematography. The stunts are by Anbariv.

