Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Amaran’ gets a release date

Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s biographical action drama Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, has gotten a release date. The makers of the film took to social media to share the news.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, the banner producing the film, announced that Amaran will hit theatres on October 31 on the occasion of Deepavali.

Amaran features Sivakarthikeyan as the late Indian Army officer, Major Mukund Varadarajan, who led the Indian Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles Cheetah Company. Major Mukund was martyred while fighting militants in Shopian, Kashmir, in April 2014. He was posthumously bestowed with the Ashok Chakra, the nation’s highest peacetime gallantry award.

Amaran features Sai Pallavi as the female lead. With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by CH Sai and editing by Kalaivanan.

The film is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Sony Pictures Films India, and R Mahendran.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.