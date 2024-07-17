GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Amaran’ gets a release date

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film features Sai Pallavi as the female lead

Published - July 17, 2024 05:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sivakarthikeyan in a still from ‘Amaran’

Sivakarthikeyan in a still from ‘Amaran’ | Photo Credit: Raajkamal Films International/YouTube

Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s biographical action drama Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, has gotten a release date. The makers of the film took to social media to share the news.

‘Amaran’ teaser: Sivakarthikeyan as Major Mukund Varadarajan prepares his men for battle

Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, the banner producing the film, announced that Amaran will hit theatres on October 31 on the occasion of Deepavali.

Amaran features Sivakarthikeyan as the late Indian Army officer, Major Mukund Varadarajan, who led the Indian Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles Cheetah Company. Major Mukund was martyred while fighting militants in Shopian, Kashmir, in April 2014. He was posthumously bestowed with the Ashok Chakra, the nation’s highest peacetime gallantry award.

Amaran features Sai Pallavi as the female lead. With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by CH Sai and editing by Kalaivanan.

Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Amaran,’ produced by Kamal Haasan, wraps up shoot

The film is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Sony Pictures Films India, and R Mahendran.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.