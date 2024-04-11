ADVERTISEMENT

Sivakarthikeyan to produce ‘Kurangu Pedal’; first-look teaser out

April 11, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST

The film, touted to be a feel-good, nostalgic drama, is directed by Kamalakannan Subramanian

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Kurangu Pedal’. | Photo Credit: Sivakarthikeyan Productions/YouTube

Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan is set to produce Kurangu Pedal under his banner Sivakarthikeyan Productions. The film, touted to be a feel-good, nostalgic drama, is directed by Kamalakanann Subramanian.

Sivakarthikeyan released the film’s first-look teaser on Thursday. The film promises to be a light-hearted children’s drama set against a rural backdrop.

Ghibran Vaibodha has been roped in as the music director while Sumee Baskaran is the cinematographer. Anthony Ruban is the sound designer. The film will be edited by Shivanandeeswaran.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan, who was last seen in the sci-fi drama Ayalaan, will next feature in Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. Sai Pallavi plays the female lead in the movie. The film is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Sony Pictures Films India and R Mahendran.

The actor has also joined hands with A R Murugadoss for a film. Rukmini Vasanth of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello fame will play the female lead in the movie.

