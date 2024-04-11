Sivakarthikeyan to present ‘Kurangu Pedal’; first-look teaser out

April 11, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated April 12, 2024 01:04 pm IST

Actor Sivakarthikeyan is set to present Kurangu Pedal under his banner Sivakarthikeyan Productions. The film, touted to be a feel-good, nostalgic drama, is directed by Kamalakanann Subramanian of Madhubaanakadai and Vattam fame.

Sivakarthikeyan released the film’s first-look teaser on Thursday. According to a statement from its makers, “The film transports viewers back to a nostalgic summer in the 1980s, along the picturesque banks of the river Cauvery in the enchanting districts of Salem and Erode in Tamil Nadu. This heartwarming tale delves into the bond between a determined Son, Maariappan, eager to master the art of cycling and his father. Inspired by the short story Cycle penned by Rasi Azhagappan, this film will explore family dynamics and the pursuit of dreams.”

Santhosh Velumurugan, VR. Ragavan, M. Gnanasekar, Rathish, and Sai Ganesh will play pivotal roles in Kurangu Pedal. Kaali Venkat plays the father character while Prasanna Balachander and Jenson Diwakar from the famous YouTube channel Nakkalites are also part of the cast.

Ghibran Vaibodha composed the music for the film while Sumee Baskaran handled the cinematographer. Anthony Ruban is the sound designer. The film is edited by Shivanandeeswaran.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan, who was last seen in the sci-fi drama Ayalaan, will next feature in Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. Sai Pallavi plays the female lead in the movie. The film is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India.

The actor has also joined hands with AR Murugadoss for a film. Rukmini Vasanth of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello fame will play the female lead in the movie.

