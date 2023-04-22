ADVERTISEMENT

Sivakarthikeyan-Madonne Ashwin’s ‘Maaveeran’ gets release date

April 22, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

The ‘Mandela’ director’s second film also features Aditi Shankar, Mysskin, Yogi Babu and others

The Hindu Bureau

Sivakarthikeyan stars in Madonne Ashwin’s ‘Maaveeran’

Mandela director Madonne Ashwin’s second feature, Maaveeran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Aditi Shankar as leads, will release in theatres on August 11, the makers have announced.

ALSO READ
‘Mandela’ movie review: Yogi Babu excels in a film that understands caste structure and vote-bank politics

The film also features Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Saritha, Sunil and others.

The makers announced the release date with a video. It features behind-the-scene vignettes from Maaveeran’s making. The film’s Telugu title is Mahaveerudu.

ALSO READ
‘Soppana Sundari’ movie review: Three women pack a punch in this simple and neat entertainer

Madonne Ashwin won the National Award for Best Debut Film of a Director for his 2021 political satire, Mandela. The film starred Yogi Babu as a barber whose vote settles the fate of a panchayat election.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Maaveeran, Sivakarthikeyan reportedly essays the role of a cartoonist. The film’s music is composed by Bharath Shankar. The cinematographer is Vidhu Ayyanna while the editor is Philomin Raj.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US